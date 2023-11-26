Haverford student one of three Palestinians shot near University of Vermont campus, officials say

Kinnan Abdalhamid, a Palestinian student who is a junior at Haverford College, was one of three Palestinian students shot near the University of Vermont on Saturday evening, authorities said.

The three students were taken to the nearby University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment, according to Seven Days Vermont, a local news site. No arrests were reported.

In a statement from Haverford president Wendy Raymond and dean John McKnight, the injuries were described as “non life-threatening.” A post on Facebook said Abdalhamid had minor injuries, while the two others were described as having more serious gunshot wounds.

Abdalhamid was with two lifelong friends, Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ahmed, all graduates of the Ramallah Friends School, which posted about the shooting on Facebook.

“While we are relieved to know that they are alive, we remain uncertain about their condition and hold them in the light,” the school posted. The post described Awartani, a student at Brown University, as having been shot in the back; Ahmed, a student at Trinity College, in the chest; and Abdalhamid “with minor injuries.”

“We extend our thoughts and prayers to them and their families for a full recovery,” the post said.

» READ MORE: Petitioners nationwide ask Penn to defend those who speak in support of Palestinians

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee posted on X that the three victims were wearing a keffiyeh and speaking Arabic, and that the organization has reason to believe the shooting was motivated by the victims “being Arab.”

Husam Zomlot, the ambassador and head of Palestinian Mission to the UK, posted on X that the three students were on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, Vt.

“Their crime?” he posted. “Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh.”

Haverford said McKnight would be traveling to Burlington on Sunday.

“Kinnan and his friends are all Palestinian students studying at U.S. colleges and universities,” the statement from the president and dean of Haverford said. “Police are investigating the shootings, and we await word on whether it will be pursued as a hate crime.

“In the meantime, know that Haverford College condemns all acts of hatred. We continue to work toward peace within our community and everywhere. Please join us in holding Kinnan, his friends, their families, and their communities in the light at this awful moment, as we come together in community in support of one another.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.