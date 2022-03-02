Helen Leicht, longtime 88.5 WXPN midday host and creator of the popular “Breakfast with the Beatles” program, announced her retirement Wednesday, capping a nearly 50-year run on the airwaves in Philadelphia.

“After a good long run on the radio, I’m going to change to walking on the treadmill,” Leicht wrote in an open letter to listeners on XPN’s website. “Leaving WXPN is hard to do, but it’s time to slow down, be careful, and devote more time to some of the things I haven’t done yet.”

Leicht, who joined the XPN staff in 1990, was on medical leave from the station in 2020, and returned briefly before going off the air again last August, a station spokesperson said. Mike Vasilikos, an on-air host and associate program director, has been filling in middays for Leicht since then.

A South Philly native, Leicht started her career in local radio in 1976 as a midday host and music director at 102.1 WIOQ (now known as Q102), which at the time was an Album Oriented Radio station. It was there that Leicht is credited with starting the Sunday morning “Breakfast with the Beatles” program.

After her time at IOQ, Leicht moved on to 93.3 WMMR and then 102.9 WMGK before signing on with XPN more than 30 years ago. Since joining the station, she has served as midday host, XPN Local host, and assistant program director.

“An amazing journey,” Leicht wrote of her career. “I’m so grateful you’ve been there.”

In response to her retirement announcement, XPN declared Wednesday as “We Love Helen Day,” and will be paying tribute to the longtime Philly radio stalwart on air.

Her next moves, Leicht wrote, include a trip to the UK to walk across Abbey Road, as well as a plan to restart her Shine A Leicht podcast. She will also host a band at the XPoNential Music Festival in September, when she hopes a “much better public health scene” will allow her to see listeners “in person to say Hello Goodbye.”

An announcement about a replacement for Leicht’s time slot is forthcoming, a station spokesperson said.