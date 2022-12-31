Police investigators on Saturday afternoon issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia earlier this week.

Investigators said they’re seeking Jovan Lowe, of the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, on charges of murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, fleeing police, receiving stolen property, and leaving the scene of the crash.

According to police, the victim, 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting inside a silver Mercury Mariner — parked on Fairmount Avenue, near North 37th Street — on Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m. when Lowe, allegedly driving a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee, plowed into the driver’s side door. Police said Lowe also struck five other cars and then fled on foot. Paramedics rushed Abraham to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or 215-686-TIPS.