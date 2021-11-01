A North Philadelphia man was arrested Sunday and charged with murder and related crimes for the recent hit-and-run death of an 8-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a stolen, speeding car, police said.

Khadeir Harris, 21, of the 2100 block of North 8th Street, has been charged with 12 crimes including murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and receiving stolen property, in the Oct. 25 death of Ja-Kha House, 8.

Harris surrendered to police Sunday.

Witnesses said Ja-Kha was walking hand-in-hand with his mother on North 33rd Street near West Huntingdon Street in Strawberry Mansion when he was struck by a white 2014 Buick Enclave SUV at about 4:22 p.m.

Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the child, then sped from the scene without stopping. Ja-Kha, who lived in the 2500 block of North Douglas Street, was initially given CPR by Philadelphia Fire Department Medical personnel at the scene before being transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

At 7:15 p.m. the day of the crash, police officers found the damaged SUV in the 4000 block of Balwynne Road near Fairmount Park in Wynnefield, and observed two males running from the vehicle.

Harris has also been charged with accidents involving death, involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, conspiracy, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle, and two speeding infractions.