A 64-year-old man was struck and killed early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia by a driver who fled the scene, police said.

Police identified the victim as Raymond Hodgins of the 1800 block of N. Bailey Street.

Hodgins was crossing 23rd Street and Ridge Ave. at 4:39 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle that police described as possibly a gray minivan traveling south on Ridge.

Hodgins was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:03 a.m.

Police said the vehicle continued south on Ridge after crashing into Hodgins, but had no further details.