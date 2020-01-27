After the liberation, survivors went out into the world and made their way. Most are in their 90s now, and many couldn’t handle the long flights and layovers. Stacey Saointz, 45, traveled from Chappaqua, N.Y., to Poland without her grandfather, Srulek Feldman, who was sent to Auschwitz in 1944 and had the number “A17606” tattooed on his arm. He’s 94.