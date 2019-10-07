In the midst of Maureen’s difficulties, her older sister gave them $2,000, and her twin sister and her husband have helped out, too. Don’s relatives also have given what they can, his father, now deceased, most of all. The only time Maureen teared up in a two-hour conversation was when she described the endless generosity of Donald Sr., who paid to put Joseph and Karen through private Christian school, among many other things. “He was wonderful,” Maureen said. “We owed him a lot.”