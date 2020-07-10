Saying they are “disappointed” and “heartbroken,” city officials announced Friday morning that they will close the four-week-old encampment of homeless people in a park on Benjamin Franklin Parkway by next Friday.
They called the move an action “very much of last resort” after a month of negotiations, and added that encampment organizers refused the city’s offers to meet their demands, which, officials said, kept shifting. They also cited a lack of clarity about which organizers spoke for the group running the encampment on N. 22nd Street and the Parkway. And some demands made by organizers, officials said, were outside the city’s purview.
In a statement released late Thursday, Philadelphia Housing Action — the coalition of groups that organized the encampment — said the organizers had ended talks with the city:
“Citing the failure of the city to provide or even offer a single unit of housing to any of the camp’s 150+ residents and the imposition of an artificial deadline...for disbandment of the camp, organizers felt they had no choice but to walk out of negotiations.”
The statement went on to say that the encampment was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.
“Not a single person has been offered real permanent housing,” the statement continued. “All we are hearing is that we can work together in the future, but that does nothing for people now. We are in a crisis.”
Initially, camp organizers included demands not only to benefit the homeless, but to order the police to disarm and disband. In the latest talks with the city, organizers set aside police-related issues.
They concentrated primarily on a demand for an emergency transfer of vacant city-owned property into a community land trust for permanent low-income housing.
The encampment generated support from volunteers throughout the region.
Homeless advocates, many of whom knew encampment residents personally, said they were unsure of what to make of the camp, and puzzled by some of organizers’ demands.
Both advocates and city officials were concerned that outreach workers who went to the camp to help residents were rebuffed by organizers. In one case, a worker was hit in the head with a phone.
During the encampment’s month of existence, city officials said there were two stabbings and a drug overdose death. Neighbors complained of seeing feces and needles in the area.
On Friday, Eva Gladstein, the city’s deputy managing director of Health and Human Services, described the list of offers the city made to organizers. It included:
Providing housing for individuals who are most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
A commitment to establish a village of tiny houses for people who are homeless.
An agreement to develop individualized housing plans with immediate placement in temporary housing.
An offer to help develop a sanctioned encampment on another spot.
Every time the city believed progress had been made, organizers would add new demands, city officials said.
“I am disappointed that we are at this point after spending the last four weeks trying to avoid this very scenario,” Gladstein said.
Officials said that before next Friday’s mandatory closure, the city will ramp up efforts to offer services to residents of the encampment.
“Teams will offer to work intensively with participants to...begin the process of developing a plan that will lead to permanent housing,” said Liz Hersh, director of the Office of Homeless Services.
She added, “We are heartbroken that we have not been able to do more to help people. This camp cannot continue, but the unmet needs of homeless people remain.”