A 14-year-old and three others shot to death in separate incidents in Philly Saturday night

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night in the city’s Overbrook section, Philadelphia police said.

The victim was shot twice in the chest in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to police.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the shooting.

Around the same time as that incident, a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were fatally wounded in the 6000 block of Sansom Street. Both were shot “multiple times “throughout” their upper bodies, police said.

Both were taken to Presbyterian Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Then, shortly after 9:20 p.m., a 19-year-old man was was shot and killed in the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street. He had been transported to Temple Hospital.

Police said that in all three of the incidents, no weapons were recovered and no suspects were in custody.

Based on preliminary police figures, 75 homicides have occurred in Philadelphia so far this year.