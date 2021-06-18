A man on a dirt bike Thursday fatally shot a 37-year-old man near 52nd Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia, police said.

The victim was shot twice in the head and once in the chest just after 6:30 p.m. and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:53, a department spokesperson said.

No details were released about the gunman, who sped from the scene. The slaying marked the second time in as many weeks a man was gunned down on a city street by a rider on a dirt bike.

Police are still looking for the rider who shot Angel Rodriguez in Port Richmond, on the 3800 block of Aramingo Avenue, just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police found Rodriguez, 21, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his head. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Rodriguez was at the location to view illegal car racing, and that he was riding a green motorcycle when an unknown person shot him. The shooting took place amid a party-like atmosphere of fireworks, loud music, and an estimated 1,000 people riding motorized vehicles up and down a two-block radius of Aramingo Avenue, police said.

After the shooting, the green motorcycle Rodriguez had been sitting on was driven off by someone else, said police, who added: “It was confirmed that the green motorcycle wasn’t the victim’s motorcycle.”

The male being sought for Rodriguez’s slaying was last seen riding a dirt bike and wearing a dark hoodie and face mask, police said.

Police were also investigating three nonfatal shootings that took place earlier on Thursday.

At 1:45 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the abdomen in the 4600 block of North Front Street, Feltonville. He was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

At 12:49 a.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the head and abdomen in the 4600 block of Springfield Avenue, West Philadelphia, police said. He took himself to the Hospital of University of Pennsylvania and was listed in stable condition.

Minutes earlier, at 12:30 a.m., police responded to Lankenau Medical Center for a shooting victim. A 44-year-old man was being treated there for a gunshot wound to the left hip which occurred in the 5400 block of Lebanon Avenue, police said. He was in stable condition.

As of Thursday morning, there had been 251 homicides in the city this year, which is a 35% increase from the same time last year, according to the Police Department.