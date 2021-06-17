After weeks of grueling budget negotiations with Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, Philadelphia City Council leaders said Thursday that they reached an agreement to add $70 million in funding for anti-violence initiatives and expected to soon advance the full budget.

Funding for violence prevention programs as the city faces soaring homicides and shootings was a major point of contention during budget talks. Thirteen Council members late last month called for $100 million in new spending on items like community-based violence intervention, job training, trauma and healing services, and safe havens for youth.

Lawmakers will instead add $70 million in new spending, Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said Thursday afternoon during a news conference outside City Hall.

Council members did not announce other budget details at the news conference. “You will find out very soon when we go upstairs and vote,” Council President Darrell L. Clarke said when asked if lawmakers had reached a wider agreement.

Johnson called the compromise “a paradigm shift” in how the city addresses violence, by significantly increasing funding for prevention programs rather than pouring more money into policing. He said better programming would begin this summer, after the budget takes effect July 1.

“We want to make sure during this upcoming summer after this budget is passed you will see an infusion of support,” Johnson said.

Kenney in April proposed a $5.18 billion budget that would use $1.4 billion in federal stimulus aid to help return the city to pre-pandemic spending levels, restore some but not all service cuts made last year, and resume a schedule of small annual cuts to the wage and business taxes that were paused last year.

Lawmakers had their own priorities, and members varied widely on whether or not to cut taxes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.