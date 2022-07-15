A Philadelphia man suspected of killing three men in two apparently random ambush-style shootings since late June was arrested Thursday night during a raid on his West Oak Lane home, police said Friday.

Police officials, including Homicide Capt. Jason Smith, are scheduled to discuss the arrest at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at police headquarters.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was taken into custody at his home in the 6900 block of Forrest Ave, police said.

“It’s kind of scary because there’s really no motive to these jobs, at least that we know of,” a police source said. “He doesn’t know the victims. He just kind of winds up shooting all three of them when they were coming off the bus.”

The first slaying took place just before 10:30 p.m. June 28 in the 6400 block of North Broad Street, police said. Zamir Syrus, 20, who lived a block away, had just gotten off of a SEPTA bus when he was shot numerous times in the torso.

Paramedics rushed him to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

Then, on July 7th at 10:48 pm, Tyheim Tucker, 21, and Justin Robert Smith, 20, were gunned down in the 1900 block of 68th Avenue, also in West Oak Lane. Tucker, of the 2000 block of 68th Avenue, and Smith, a friend who lived in the same block, had just gotten off a SEPTA bus when they were shot multiple times, police said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three slayings were among 292 homicides so far this year, more than in any year in more than a decade except last yearI, when there were 298 slayings by this date. In 2021, the year ended with the most homicides in Philadelphia history: 562.