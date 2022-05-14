Philadelphia police took a man suspected in a homicide case into custody Friday evening — after, a police spokesperson said, he allegedly returned to the scene of the crime.

Early Friday morning, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of Edwin Walk in Francisville, police spokesperson Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said. Inside a home on the block, they found the body of a 44-year-old woman. She had an injury to her head, but it was not immediately clear whether she had been shot or had suffered a blunt force injury, Reilly said.

Detectives eventually cleared the scene, left the area, and developed a suspect in the killing, Reilly said. They didn’t release a description of the suspect or call for witnesses, but later Friday evening, a tipster called police saying that the man wanted in the killing was back at the house on Edwin Walk, Reilly said.

Police arrived shortly afterward and declared a barricade situation; the man was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m., Reilly said. She added that she had no further information on the man’s relationship with the woman, and said the man had not yet been charged with a crime.

Also unknown was why the man — if he in fact had committed the killing — returned to the home.