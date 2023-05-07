Two dead, one wounded in a triple shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia

Two men were shot and killed Saturday on Torresdale Avenue in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, police said, and a third victim was wounded and hospitalized.

A 44-year-old man, who was shot once in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:45 p.m., police said. A 42-year-old was shot once in the abdomen and was pronounced dead shortly after 6:15 p.m. at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

A 20-year-old man, who was shot twice in the right leg, was reported in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale.

The shootings occurred in the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue, police said.

Police said they had made an arrest and recovered a weapon but did not release any information about a possible motive or further details. An investigation was continuing.

According to Philadelphia police data, there were 140 homicides in the city through Friday, down 13% from the same time last year.