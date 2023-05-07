Two dead, one wounded in a triple shooting in the Tacony section of Philadelphia
Police made an arrest in relation to the shooting but did not release further details.
Two men were shot and killed Saturday on Torresdale Avenue in the Tacony section of Philadelphia, police said, and a third victim was wounded and hospitalized.
A 44-year-old man, who was shot once in the head, was pronounced dead at the scene around 5:45 p.m., police said. A 42-year-old was shot once in the abdomen and was pronounced dead shortly after 6:15 p.m. at Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.
A 20-year-old man, who was shot twice in the right leg, was reported in stable condition at Jefferson-Torresdale.
The shootings occurred in the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue, police said.
Police said they had made an arrest and recovered a weapon but did not release any information about a possible motive or further details. An investigation was continuing.
According to Philadelphia police data, there were 140 homicides in the city through Friday, down 13% from the same time last year.