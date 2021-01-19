A 17-year-old boy became Philadelphia’s latest homicide victim after being fatally shot in the face in the 2100 block of Jefferson Street in North Philadelphia on Monday night.
The slaying of the teen, identified by police Tuesday morning as Dreyon Hart of the 2300 block of North College Avenue, comes as shootings across the city are on the rise and young people are increasingly falling victim to bullets..
On Saturday, Jaquan Willimas, 15, was shot in the head in the 4000 block of Cambridge Street just after 4 p.m., police said. Williams, of the 100 block of North Peach Street, died of his injures Sunday afternoon at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, authorities said.
On Monday, a 19-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, right ankle, right buttocks and abdomen just after 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of North 20th Street, police said. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is in critical condition, they said.
Also on Monday, 13-year-old boy was shot in the left foot near the intersection of 57th Street and Haverford Ave. in West Philadelphia. He was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.
Two teens survived gunshots at separate locations in the city Saturday. A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the back and once in the stomach in the 1300 block of East Price Street at 1:19 p.m. He is in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center, police said. At 4:18 p.m., an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back and was driven by private vehicle to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
No arrests have been made in any of the teens’ shootings.
As of last midnight, there have been 27 homicides in the city this year compared to 28 at the same time last year, according to the Police Department. Arrests have been made in only two of the slayings.