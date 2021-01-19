Two teens survived gunshots at separate locations in the city Saturday. A 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the back and once in the stomach in the 1300 block of East Price Street at 1:19 p.m. He is in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center, police said. At 4:18 p.m., an 18-year-old boy was shot in the back and was driven by private vehicle to Chestnut Hill Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.