The Philadelphia School District is investigating whether workers disturbed asbestos when replacing ceiling tiles last summer at Hopkinson Elementary, which will remain closed at least one more day while the district continues testing air throughout the building, officials announced Tuesday morning.
“We realize that the issue of the work completed this summer is a serious matter that needs investigation by the district,” Superintendent William Hite Jr. wrote in a letter to the Juniata school’s parents and staff. “Please know that the protocol that allowed such activity to occur has been changed. Environmental conditions above any ceiling tiles will now be fully assessed before any tile replacement work begins.”
The district agreed Sunday night to close Hopkinson, a crowded, K-8 school that educates 850 students, after the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) learned Friday afternoon that a district-hired contractor had replaced ceiling tiles in every classroom and hallway throughout the three-story building, completed in 1927.
PFT leaders and Hopkinson staff were upset because a district inspection, conducted in late January, revealed 55 areas of damaged asbestos, including more than two dozen areas above ceilings, with some debris found on top of the new ceiling tiles.
The disclosure raised questions about whether the district replaced tiles, without taking necessary precautions, at other schools with asbestos-insulated pipes above drop ceilings.
“We need to immediately know what other schools were impacted so we can tell the staff and parents, because people may have been exposed to asbestos,” PFT environmental scientist Jerry Roseman said Tuesday.
The district has yet to answer The Inquirer’s questions, first posed Monday, about whether the South Jersey-based contractor, Window Repairs & Restoration, did similar work at other schools.
“We’re are still reviewing the work that was conducted over the summer so as to better understand what happened and how we move forward, so we’re still gathering some of this information," district spokesperson Megan Lello wrote in an email Monday night. “The contractor confirmed that each room that was to have ceiling tile replaced was emptied of furniture. Anything left behind that could not be moved, including some book cases, ventilators, etc., was covered with plastic. The floor was also covered with plastic and the edges were taped down.”
Raymond DePiano, the owner of Window Repairs & Restoration, did not immediately return a call from a reporter seeking to know if workers were aware of the asbestos and whether they took precautions to protect themselves and avoid spreading any asbestos fibers.
The school district began sampling the air in every classroom and hallway in Hopkinson on Monday to test for fibers, Lello wrote. Union leaders pledged to fight to keep the building closed, regardless of the test results, until the dozens of damaged areas are fixed.
This story will be updated.
>> READ THE AWARD-WINNING SERIES: Toxic City: Sick Schools