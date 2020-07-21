Two vacant homes collapsed Tuesday on a residential street in South Philadelphia, where officials said no one was hurt, but neighbors were left shaken.
The homes at 717 and 719 Mercy St. collapsed around 12:10 p.m. while construction work was taking place at the 719 address, officials said. All workers exited the building uninjured.
“It felt like an earthquake,” said David Mostoller, who has called Mercy Street home for a year and half, and lives next to one of the buildings that collapsed.
Mostoller was on his third floor when he said everything began to shake. When he looked out his window, he saw the building next door crumble.
He said the first thing he was worried about was gas lines, haunted by a December gas main explosion less than a mile away that left two dead and collapsed five homes. He was grateful that no one was injured.
Following the collapse, bricks, cement, and pieces of metal covered Mercy Street in front of the two homes. A small white car parked in the road was completely buried, and the windows and back half of a second car were smashed.
Lindsey Tyrrell’s car was one of the vehicles partially buried in the rubble.
The 31-year-old nurse was packing her suitcase to head to the Shore for a few days when she heard a large boom and saw a cloud of dust outside her window. She said her first worry was for the safety of the construction workers she had seen in the building earlier that day.
According to a spokesperson for the Department of Licenses and Inspections, Eastern Consulting holds a construction permit for 719 Mercy, where work was taking place at the time of the collapse. While most of the 719 building came down in the collapse, the walls left standing will be demolished and cleaned up Tuesday or Wednesday, the spokesperson said.
PECO has shut off electricity to the block, and will restore when it is safe, officials said. Philadelphia Gas Works is also shutting off gas to the street.
The Fire Marshal’s Office and Department of Licenses and Inspections will investigate the cause of the collapse, a fire department spokesperson said.
At least five complaints about the 719 rowhouse could be found in the Philly 311 database. Two months ago, someone reported the structure as dangerous, and said the back side of the building was “crumbling, poorly secured and sealed.”
Two complaints were made about illegal dumping and trash in front of the building, and a year ago, someone reported the building as “unsafe and inviting for squatters and/or drug use.”