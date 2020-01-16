Officials say a crack in a 92-year-old natural gas main caused the explosion that devastated a South Philly block last month, killing two people, destroying five rowhouses, and evacuating 60 residents.
An investigation by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission into the root cause of the crack in the main is ongoing, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference Thursday.
By Dec. 23, Philadelphia fire marshals wrapped up their investigation of the explosion, Thiel said, determining the crack in the gas line led to the blast. The state commission’s in-depth investigation is now “active and ongoing, exploring the cause and circumstances surrounding this incident, along with whether there are any violations of state or federal pipeline safety regulations," according to a statement from the agency.
That investigation could take a year or longer, the commission said.
Before Thursday, City officials had mostly declined to comment on the investigation into what caused the Dec. 19 fire and explosion. Witnesses described a strong odor of gas following the explosion and Thiel had described the blaze as “gas-fed,” but officials had not previously confirmed the incident was gas-related.
The cracked 6-inch cast iron gas main, located immediately in front of the damaged homes on the 1400 block of South 8th Street, was built in 1928, said Douglas Moser, Philadelphia Gas Works executive vice president and acting COO.
There was no indication the pipe was leaking prior to the explosion, and no one had reported an odor, Moser said. While the cause of the break in the main on South 8th Street is still unknown, Moser said gas pipelines can crack from tree roots growing underneath the pipe, or from moving ground creating stress on the line.
The explosion happened in the late morning six days before Christmas and the sound from the initial blast was heard from blocks away. Three rowhouses collapsed, two more were severely damaged, and a three-alarm blaze followed, sending smoke billowing into the air that was seen and smelled across South Philadelphia.
Neighbors and first responders initially attempted to save a trapped man, but they weren’t successful.
Killed were Brian Diu, 28, who lived in one of the homes leveled by the blast, and Rudy Kambong, 65, who was bed-ridden and lived in a home adjacent to the rowhouses that collapsed entirely.
No other major injuries were reported and no first responders were hurt in the lengthy recovery and clean-up process.
Excavation efforts went on for days following the incident and neighbors have experienced a constant drumbeat of activity on the street since the explosion. Pavement removal and backfilling on the block is slated to begin Jan. 21 and last a week, said Water Commissioner Randy E. Hayman.
Some have questioned whether work going on prior to the blast contributed to the problem.
In the days following the incident, city officials confirmed that in the months prior, crews had dug up the street in front of the homes that collapsed. City spokeswoman Deana Gamble said leaks and an October cave-in had been repaired and back-filled in November, weeks before the explosion.
At the time of the explosion, there were no open water department work orders or service requests on the block, Hayman said Thursday.
Following the explosion, the block’s water main, constructed in 1859, has experienced multiple breaks, Hayman said, causing residents to lose access to water.
Water service was fully restored to the block earlier this month, Hayman said.
During the city’s press conference Thursday, frustrations boiled over from residents who said they’ve been largely kept in the dark about the conditions on their block since Christmas.
Matt Allen, who lives near the explosion site, said he’s received just one flyer about the catastrophe on his block since it occurred.
“We’re scared,” he told officials Thursday. “I had to hug a neighbor that was crying, because she didn’t know if it’s safe to be in her home ... There’s people’s lives, and this community is really rocked by it.”
“We live there. Every morning we wake up and say, ‘Is that a gas leak smell? Oh I can’t wash my clothes,’” said Domenica Federico, another resident. “I pay taxes here, I’m a homeowner. I don’t see anyone knocking on my door now.”
Steven Wigrizer, an attorney for Diu’s family, also confronted officials at the press conference.
“This tragedy is about a month old at this point,” Wigrizer said. “It seems the investigation should be urgent ... Is every homeowner at risk of explosion?”
Apologizing to residents, Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy vowed that the city would communicate better with those affected.
“Y’all have been through hell," Abernathy said, adding that fixing the problem is “not going to happen as quickly as you want it.”
“We’re committed to making this better. We can’t go back and change what happened ... we are committed to doing better on communication.”
Staff writer Claudia Vargas contributed reporting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.