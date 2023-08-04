Death toll rises to 3 in South Jersey house explosion; 1 person remains missing

A third body was recovered Friday from the rubble of a house destroyed in an explosion the day before in Buena Borough, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed.

A fourth person remains missing. A 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl suffered burns and other injuries in the blast and were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, police said.

No identifying descriptions have been provided yet by authorities, but Matthew DeCesari, chief of the Franklin Township Police Department, said Thursday evening that the four people initially reported missing included a 2½-year-old boy, a 3½-year-old girl, and two men, ages 73 and 52.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, first responders were sent to a residential fire on the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in Buena Borough, DeCesari said. Although Franklin Township is based in Gloucester County, its police department patrols Buena Borough.

The site of the explosion was being treated as a crime scene until a cause is determined, DeCesari said.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene, as did the New Jersey State Police, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, and county bomb squad. The lead investigators are the Franklin Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The FBI and ATF also are assisting with the investigation.

Several other houses on the block were damaged