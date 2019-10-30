Philadelphia City officials announced a series of safeguards Wednesday intended to crack down on the theft of houses and lots in the city.
Housing theft has become more prevalent in the Philadelphia as gentrification has spread from neighborhood to neighborhood and property values have risen, a series of Inquirer articles has shown over the last year. The stock of dilapidated houses and lots that can be flipped quickly has diminished. Fraudsters have stepped in, working with developers who buy at cut-rate prices.
The city is introducing a digitized system, called Fraud Guard, that will send e-mails to registered homeowners any time real estate documents are filed for specific properties. Mayor Kenney and city Records Commissioner James Leonard said that each mailing will include a link to the documents. Previously, people had to pay to view copies of documents on the city’s PhilaDox system.
Beginning in June, city officials will digitalize permanent records of every notary transaction as an investigative tool intended to make patterns of fraud more visible. The city will share data with prosecutors.
The city is redesigning the deed room’s website, including more tips how to be alert to fraud. And photographs will be taken of everyone who brings in a deed for processing.
Thieves steal the properties through a pair of methods. In the simplest approach, they forge the names of sellers, affirming their fraud with the help of unscrupulous notaries or, in many cases, forging the notaries’ signatures and stamps.
In a more complex tactic, the thieves pose as heirs to take on ownership of long-ignored properties, filing paperwork that goes largely unexamined by Orphans Court and the Register of Wills office, while the city deed room rubber stamps most of the 48,000 deeds presented to it each year. Complaints of deed fraud in Philadelphia shot up 75 percent last year.
Finally, there is another group making deals and acquiring properties through methods that raise ethical issues, but apparently remain legal. This group of entrepreneurs, known as “wholesalers,” strike deals with sellers who are ignorant of the true value of properties, paying far less than the market rate. The wholesalers then “flip” the land or buildings to developers at massive profits.
In all cases, the thieves typically look for properties that appears to have been abandoned by the original owners who walked away from them when they had almost no value.
While the city tried to tighten its oversight a decade after a flurry of investigative articles in the Philadelphia Daily News, the response has been ineffective.
The problem has gotten so severe that, as the Inquirer reported earlier this year, apparent thieves have stolen from each other. Some rings have been operating in the city for years, unchecked.
City officials — from police to prosecutors to regulators — have appeared overwhelmed by the problem. Victims, honest developers and real estate lawyers routinely complain that their complaints to law enforcement go unanswered. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s office acknowledged earlier this year that it lacks enough prosecutors to purse many cases in which only a single house is taken.