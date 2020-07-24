When a tenant breaches their lease, the landlord is left with several choices. The landlord can treat the lease ad terminated and use the property for himself or a family member. Here the tenant is entirely off the hook for additional rent. The owner can also do nothing and treat the lease as if it is still in good standing. The tenant will owe each month as it comes due until the natural end of the contract. The most popular choice is for the landlord to take possession of the property and try to lease it in good faith to a new tenant. (Dreamstime/TNS)