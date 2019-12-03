Now, he is one of the five artists presenting work in “The Unity of Nature: Alexander von Humboldt in the Americas,” an exhibit at the Cherry Street Pier that celebrates the 250th anniversary of the scientist’s birth. The exhibition, organized by Casa de Duende — an art house dedicated to socially relevant work — features 18 pieces of photography, video, sound, performance, painting, and sculpture that pay homage to Humboldt’s travels in the Americas, including a stop in Philadelphia in 1804.