Along with apples and pre-cooked pork, hunger fighters across America who distribute boxes of food from the federal government to those in need are discovering something unexpected inside: a letter from President Donald Trump.
The letter, signed by the president, says, “I prioritized sending nutritious food from our farmers to our families in need throughout America.” The boxes are part of a program to dispense food to help those hurt by the pandemic.
Advocates and scholars are blasting Trump for allegedly politicizing hunger. At Philabundance, one of the two main hunger-relief agencies in thePhiladelphia region, the letters are being pulled out of the boxes before they reach people in need.
Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America, headquartered in New York City, said, “This is absolutely outrageous. It essentially blackmails non-partisan food charities into aiding Trump’s re-election campaign by threatening more Americans to go hungry if these food boxes are not distributed. This move by the Trump Administration is illegal and immoral.”
Closer to home, sociologist Joan Maya Mazelis of Rutgers University-Camden said she was “shocked” by the letter, which flies in the face of Trump administration policy. The president tried on three occasions to cut food stamps to Americans, and declined to sign a proposed 15% increase in SNAP due to the coronavirus.
“People might think the president is for expanding their access to food as opposed to decreasing it, and that strikes me as particularly dishonest,” Mazelis said. “And it doesn’t help people who are really suffering.”
In North Philadelphia on Thursday, Thelma Kennerly, who feeds those in need at Devereux Methodist Church, accused Trump of “playing politics with people suffering from hunger.” She added, “It’s a political move, I’m sorry. I don’t believe he’s for the small man.”
