What is a hydrogen hub? Explaining the projects Biden is set to announce in Philly on Friday

A clean hydrogen hub project based in the Philadelphia area will receive part of $7 billion in federal funding intended to accelerate hydrogen as a clean energy source, President Joe Biden is expected to announce during an appearance in the city on Friday.

Known as the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub, or MACH2, that project is one of two hubs with Pennsylvania footprints to receive funding, Reuters reports. The other, the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub, or ARCH2, is based in West Virginia and includes parts of Western Pennsylvania.

Additional hubs are expected to be announced Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Here is what you need to know:

What is a clean hydrogen hub?

In 2021, Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which tasked the Department of Energy with establishing six to 10 “clean hydrogen hubs” with $7 billion in federal funding. The hubs are designed to create networks of hydrogen producers, consumers, and local infrastructure that will increase the availability of hydrogen as a fuel source.

The effort is part of the Biden administration’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and a 100% clean electrical grid by 2035. With the hubs, the goal is to move away from fossil fuels like coal and oil, and toward hydrogen, which burns cleaner, as a fuel source.

Last year, about 80 applicants sent concept papers to the Department of Energy seeking to participate. The department selected 33 groups to move forward, with MACH2 among them.

How will the hubs make hydrogen?

Hydrogen can be produced in several ways, and it is referred to on a color spectrum based on what is used to make it.

Gray hydrogen, for example, is made using natural gas in a process that uses steam to break apart methane molecules to produce hydrogen and carbon dioxide. This is the most common form of hydrogen fuel available, according to the World Economic Forum.

Blue hydrogen is produced in a similar way, but the carbon dioxide generated during the process is captured and stored, resulting in a comparatively lower emissions. Though, as the forum points out, about 10 to 20% of the carbon created isn’t captured during the process.

Green hydrogen, meanwhile, is made through a process that uses electricity to split water into hydrogen atoms and oxygen atoms. Because it uses electricity, renewable energy like wind and solar power can be used in the process.

Pink hydrogen is made via a similar process, but uses nuclear energy as the power source.

How clean is clean hydrogen?

The increased focus on hydrogen as a fuel source has been met with skepticism by some environmental groups. According to the Associated Press, hydrogen is a clean-burning fuel, but it can take lots of energy to create, and may have an overall larger carbon footprint than other fuels if it is made using coal or natural gas.

Other groups have said that the hydrogen hub project plans have lacked transparency. Soni Grant, of the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group, told the AP that hydrogen and carbon capture processes “will only increase oil and gas extraction at a time when the climate emergency demands the opposite.”

“Hydrogen is another bait and switch from an administration that continues to break its promises to aggressively tackle climate change,” Grant said.

What is MACH2?

Dozens of partners are involved in each proposed energy hub, with the list of MACH2′s supporters including high-profile companies like chemical firm Dupont, industrial gas group Air Liquide, and oil refiner PBF, according to Reuters. They also include local labor unions and university researchers, the AP reports. MACH2 would connect hydrogen producers throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including Southern Pennsylvania, South Jersey, and Delaware.

MACH2 organizers initially requested $900 million in funding. According to an abstract of the project, the hub will work to create primarily green and pink hydrogen to “fuel the local energy economy while mitigating emissions.”

However, the abstract noted, MACH2 would “employ steam methane reforming with carbon capture,” which creates blue hydrogen, “during early phases of development” as green hydrogen production assets are “built and upgraded.” That would allow the hub to “accelerate the production, distribution, and use” of clean hydrogen.

Overall, the MACH2 hub estimates that it would create more than 13,000 jobs in the region, according to its website.

Staff writer Frank Kummer contributed to this article.