‘He’s had quite the adventure’: Loose dog treks down I-95 in Philly during rush hour

Commuters on I-95 in Philadelphia were brought to a standstill Friday morning after a confused dog wandered on the busy highway during rush hour, according to Pennsylvania State Police and video shared on social media.

The issues began around 7:20 a.m. when the pup was spotted on the southbound lanes near Allegheny Avenue and the Betsy Ross Bridge, according to state police and media reports.

Like everyone else in Philly, the dog took the opportunity to cross the temporary lanes near Cottman Avenue built where a bridge collapsed due to a truck fire.

The dog, which was chased by state troopers for about a mile, was hit by a truck during the pursuit but kept running, according to 6abc.

Thankfully, the chase had a happy ending. The dog was ultimately cornered and rescued by state troopers, who took the pup to an animal clinic in Langhorne for treatment.

6abc traffic reporter Matt Pellman offered a dramatic play-by-play of the dog’s rescue.

“He’s off the road. He must be exhausted... There’s the state trooper who’s been trying so hard to wrangle this dog and get him to safety,” Pellman said on air as the newscasters begged the dog not to bite the police.

Thankfully, the pooch was taken in without incident.

“It looks like that dog is going to be okay,” a relieved Pellman said. “He’s had quite the adventure this morning.”

No one has come forward to claim ownership of the dog, state police said. It’s unclear how the dog managed to make it onto the highway.