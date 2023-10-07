State police investigate a shooting on I-95 in Delco that left one man dead, another wounded

Pennsylvania State Police Saturday were seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a shooting incident on I-95 in Delaware County in which one man was killed and a second wounded.

The shootings occurred around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the northbound side of the highway in Upper Chichester Township, about 1.5 miles from the Delaware border, officials said.

State police said that when they responded to the scene, they found a 41-year-old Brookhaven man shot to death.

In addition, a 42-year-old Chester man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center. His condition was not disclosed, nor were the names of the victims released.

The shootings resulted in temporary closure of northbound lanes.

State police requested that anyone with information about the incident call its Criminal Investigation Unit at 484 840 1000.