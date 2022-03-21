Two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a man walking on I-95 they were trying to help were killed in a car crash in Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Here’s what we know, and what remains to be answered:

What we know

The accident occurred early Monday near Lincoln Financial Field

In a news conference Monday morning, officials said the two troopers responded to calls of a man walking southbound on I-95 in South Philly around 12:45 a.m. As police attempted to get the man out of danger, a vehicle traveling at high speed fatally stuck all three, according to state police.

Captain James B. Kemm, commanding officer for the state police in the Philadelphia region, said the force of the crash threw the troopers into the northbound lane. Police backup arrived to find witnesses performing CPR on the three victims, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have released the names of the two Pennsylvania State Troopers who were killed

State police identified the fallen officers as Trooper Martin F. Mack, an 8-year veteran, and Trooper Branden T. Sisca, who joined the force last year.

Sisca, 29, of Trappe in Montgomery County, graduated from the trooper academy in 2021 and also served as a volunteer fire chief with the Trappe Fire Company. He had married last fall and, according to an online baby registry, he and his wife were expecting their first child in July.

Mack, 33, was a father of two, according to social media. He joined the the state police in 2014, after stints as a private investigator and teacher-counselor at the Glen Mills schools, according to a Linkedin profile. On social media, he rooted for the Eagles and his local high school’s lacrosse team.

“Troopers Mack and Sisca made the ultimate sacrifice this morning while assisting a citizen in need,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “They braved traffic along the busy interstate to assist a citizen whose own life was in danger. There’s no greater act of selflessness.”

Gov. Wolf praised ‘heroic’ actions of troopers

Speaking at the press conference Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the crash marked a sad day for Pennsylvania.

“There are three families mourning the loss of loved ones,” Wolf said. “It’s a reminder for the state troopers of what a heroic thing they do for us each and every day. For all three it’s a reminder of how precious and fragile life really is.”

What we don’t know

The identity of the man killed on I-95

Officials are withholding the name of the man who was also killed on I-95 until his family is notified.

It remains unclear why the man was walking on the highway.

The identity of the driver and any possible charges

The driver has not yet been identified or charged. Speaking at a separate press conference Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said the driver would be “facing extremely serious consequences.”

Captain James B. Kemm, commanding officer for the state police in the Philadelphia region, said police are conducting an active investigation “that is DUI-related.”