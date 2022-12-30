A 28-year-old Pennsylvania man was taken into custody in Monroe County, Pa., on Friday reportedly related to the murder of four University of Idaho students.

Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Public records show that Kohberger was booked locally Friday morning.

Idaho’s City of Moscow Police Department will hold a news conference to provide an update on the ongoing investigation into a quadruple homicide that took place at an off-campus home along the university’s Greek Row.

Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogel, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death — likely while sleeping an autopsy report said — in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in what police have called an “isolated” and “targeted” incident.

The four stabbing victims were friends and members of the university’s Greek system. The killings have left the close-knit community of Moscow stunned and grieving, shattering the sense of safety many had in the rural farming and university town. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived together with two other roommates in the rental home just across the street from campus, and Chapin — Kernodle’s boyfriend — was there visiting.

Earlier this week, police said they received about 20,000 tips through more than 9,000 emails, 4,500 phone calls, and 6,000 digital submissions in addition to conducting more than 300 interviews regarding the case.

Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the City of Moscow, and the University of Idaho will be present. The conference will take place at 4 p.m. Eastern and be live-streamed on YouTube.

Watch the conference live when it starts below:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.