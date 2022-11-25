A third bus of immigrants from Texas rolled into Philadelphia early Friday morning, with a fourth believed to be close behind. The new, day-after-Thanksgiving arrivals proved to be a test of how fast and effectively the city could mount yet another welcome.

The answer? Pretty fast.

Two children were among those on the first bus, which arrived at 30th Street Station shortly after 6 a.m. About 81 passengers in total were expected.

City officials and immigrant leaders were working to smoothly transfer the first arrivals to a SEPTA bus, then drive them to a city-run welcome center in North Philadelphia.

In the last 10 days, four buses carrying about 150 people have landed outside 30th Street station, sent here, local officials and leaders said, by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The governor describes the buses as an effort to ease pressure on Texas’ border communities, while Mayor Kenney and others say it’s a cheap political stunt against migrant families.

All those sent to Philadelphia have permission to be in the United States, at least while they pursue claims in federal Immigration Court. All or almost all are seeking asylum, a legal means to stay in the country for those facing persecution in their homelands.

Abbott boasts that he has sent more than 13,000 immigrants to New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and starting this month, to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia immigration advocates and local government officials say they are confident in their ability to handle continuing and more frequent drop-offs.

City workers, immigrant advocates and volunteers quickly triaged the arrivals in the cool, Friday morning darkness. In what has become a new routine, immigrants were checked for medical emergencies, offered blankets and coats, and then moved onto a warm SEPTA bus. Those who were not being picked up by family members outside the station would go to the welcome center in North Philadelphia.

Most of those who have arrived since Nov. 16 have left Philadelphia to connect with family in other states. They originally came to the United States from countries including Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Cuba.

Immigrants interviewed by The Inquirer have said their two-day journey started with an offer of a free trip to Chicago, New York, or Philadelphia, made over a loudspeaker at a border facility in Del Rio, Texas.

Philadelphia’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management have been preparing for these arrivals since summer, coordinating with community organizations including Juntos, HIAS Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Immigration and Citizenship Coalition, and Nationalities Service Center.

From the first bus drop-off, the advocates and city have offered immediate logistical support, helping immigrants get in touch with relatives, and connecting those who are staying in Philadelphia to legal services and housing. They say they’ll seek state and federal help to support the operation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.