Wearing his ninja-style headband with the Naruto Leaf Village symbol, Jeremy Sims is reflected in the glass door of the the ICE Field Office on North 8th Street in Philadelphia. A self-professed geek working for a local arts non-profit, he was inspired by the viral "Storm Area 51" Facebook event and its use of the Naruto Run - a fictionalized anime running style - to organize his own protest against ICE on August 31.