“I started doing drag because acting is hard! I wasn’t getting the jobs I wanted, and it felt like no one realized that I was funny, or that I had so much more to offer,” Myles told Baltimore Outloud. “My husband David was the one who finally said, ‘You know, you’d make a great drag queen.’ After that, I just decided to say, “Skin to the wind!” and do it! The rest is on the books.”