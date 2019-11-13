The House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump has entered a new phase Wednesday: public hearings.
Two Trump administration officials are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, as Democrats who control the House begin to more publicly press their case that Trump abused his power by pressing Ukraine to investigate his political rivals while withholding congressionally approved military aid. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and Republicans are beginning a vigorous defense that his actions were legitimate — and that the inquiry is not.
The public hearings follow weeks of closed-door testimony, including from the two witnesses appearing Wednesday. And they mark a shift from the initial fact-finding phase toward building a public case. Democrats hope that public hearings, carried live on TV, will help convince Americans that Trump crossed a line in his actions.
Check back here for live updates as the House questions William B. Taylor Jr., the top American diplomat in Ukraine, and George P. Kent, a career diplomat and top State Department official managing Ukraine policy.
Following Kent’s opening statement, and echoing many of its themes, Taylor said he was testifying to provide apolitical facts and analysis.
“I am not here to take one side or the other, or to advocate for any particular outcome of these proceedings,” he said. “My sole purpose is to provide facts as I know them about the incidents in questions, as well as my views” on them.
Taylor said he was alarmed by what he saw in dealings with Ukraine.
“There appeared to be two channels of U.S. policymaking and implementation: one regular and one highly irregular,” he said. As ambassador, he heads the regular channel.
But that irregular channel -- “well-connected in Washington” -- did not operate normally, within the State Department. And while at first their interests were aligned, it became clear that the irregular, political channel had different goals from the normal foreign policy and diplomacy arm of the state, Taylor said.
Taylor said he later found out that the back-channel operation was led by former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, a personal lawyer to Trump.
In his opening remarks, Kent, a career diplomat, noted his family’s long history of diplomatic service and explained the strategic importance of Ukraine to the United States and global order.
Kent said it is appropriate for the U.S. government to fight corruption in other countries, but that he does not believe requesting specific, selective investigations is appropriate when done for the purpose of the president’s personal political benefit.
“Such selective actions undermine the rule of law,” he said, “regardless of the country.”
Asking process questions, several Republican representatives said they want to question their own set of witnesses, including the whistle-blower whose identity has remained unknown even to them. Schiff tabled the request and said he himself does not know who the whistle-blower is. He said he considers the whistle-blower’s anonymity and security to be a top priority.“We will do everything necessary to protect the whistle-blower’s identity,” he said.
Setting the tone for the Republican response, Nunes argued not with the facts of the investigation but instead with the process of it, saying Democrats were themselves guilty of inappropriately seeking to use their constitutional powers to benefit themselves.
He argued that the real investigation should be into the Democrats’ coordination with the whistle-blower who first brought the July phone call to Congress’ attention; alleged Ukrainian election meddling against Trump in 2016; and why Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma Holdings Ltd, the Ukrainian company that Trump sought an investigation into.
The impeachment inquiry, he said, was but a performance put on by Democrats.“What we will witness today is a televised, theatrical performance, staged by the Democrats,” Nunes said.“This spectacle is doing great damage to our country,” he said. “It’s nothing more than an impeachment process in search of a crime.”
The California representative said that Trump has been subject to a "3-year long operation by the Democrats, the corrupt media and partisan bureaucrats to undo the results of the 2016 election. Nunes argued that Democrats’ attempts to pin collusion with Russia on the election on the president, so they had to go searching for a new allegation.
“We’re supposed to forget Democrats saying they had evidence of collusion between President Trump and Russia,” Nunes said. “Countless deceptions large and small make them the last people on earth with the credibility to hurl allegations against their opponents….This is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign.”Republicans interrupt: We want to question the whistle-blower
In his opening remarks, Schiff sought to make a plain case to the American people: Trump pressured Ukraine to help himself, illegitimately bending American foreign policy to benefit himself in his 2020 reelection campaign.
“The facts in this inquiry are not seriously contested,” he said: Trump and his allies, especially his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, pressured the new Ukrainian president to investigate the 2016 election and Hunter Biden, the son of political rival Joe Biden. They threatened to withhold key military aid if the investigations weren’t conducted.
“Is this what Americans should now expect from their president? If this is not impeachable conduct, what is?” Schiff said, closing his remarks. “Does the oath of office itself requiring that our laws be faithfully executed … still have meaning? These are the questions we must ask and answer, without rancor if we can, without delay regardless, and without party favor and without prejudice if we are true to our responsibilities.”
Taylor and Kent will appear together.
After they delivered opening statements, Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic committee chairman, and Rep. Devin Nunes, his Republican counterpart, will have 45-minute question-and-answer blocks. (They are likely to hand off much of their time to the staff lawyers who have been handling much of the private hearings: Daniel Goldman for the Democrats and Steve Castor for the Republicans.)
(Asked at the start of the hearing, Schiff said he had not yet decided how many 45-minute rounds there will be.)
After that, the other Democrats and Republicans on the committee will ask questions in five-minute alternating rounds.
Questioning will begin after opening statements from Kent and Taylor.