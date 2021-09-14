As the pandemic raged throughout 2020, median household income declined while the poverty rate increased in the United States, according to new U.S. Census data released Tuesday morning.

The report did not include local data.

U.S. median household income was $67,521 in 2020, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560. This is the first statistically significant decline in median household income since 2011.

Meanwhile, the official U.S. poverty rate was 11.4%, an increase of one percentage point between 2019 and 2020.

This is the first increase in poverty after five consecutive years of declining rates, according to the Census Bureau. In 2020, there were 37.2 million people in poverty, approximately 3.3 million more than in 2019.

However, according to the so-called Supplemental Poverty rate, which takes family expenses and government aid into account, poverty actually declined, the Census report said. The supplemental rate takes into account the massive amounts of aid poured into the economy by the federal government. By that measure, around 9.1% of Americans were poor in 2020, down from 11.8% in 2019.

In 2020, the annual U.S. poverty rate for a family of four was $26,496.

Among the non-Hispanic White population, 8.2% were in poverty in 2020, while the Hispanic population had a poverty rate of 17.0%.

Among the major racial groups examined in this report, the Black population had the highest poverty rate (19.5%), but did not experience a significant change from 2019.

The poverty rate for the Asian population (8.1%) in 2020 was not statistically different from 2019. The 2020 poverty rates for the Asian and non-Hispanic White populations were not statistically different.

These findings were contained in two Census Bureau reports: Income and Poverty in the United States: 2020 and Health Insurance Coverage in the United States: 2020.

