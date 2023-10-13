Independence National Park gets new leader ahead of 250th celebration

America has a big birthday coming up — and Independence National Historic Park has a new superintendent to help prepare for the festivities.

Steven Sims was tapped for the job Friday by the National Park Service following three years at the helm of Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site.

The announcement comes as the city prepares for the 250th anniversary of the country’s founding and signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia in 2026. Maintenance has been spotty in recent years, at least in part because of a federal hiring freeze during the Trump administration, so there’s plenty of work to do ahead of the celebration.

Sims, a former commissioned officer in the Army and a descendant of a Revolutionary War soldier, said, “It is an honor to steward the stories, places, and artifacts that formed the bedrock of this nation.”

“I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, park partners, and the great city of Philadelphia to preserve and protect our nation’s historic resources and to educate the public about them,” he said in a statement.

The park includes Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, Congress Hall, and other buildings.

Sims succeeds former superintendent Cynthia MacLeod, who held the leadership role since 2008 and spent 42 years with the National Park Service until she retired this past spring.

Cinda Waldbuesser, the National Park Service’s Northeast Deputy Regional Director, said Sims “brings extensive park management and community engagement experience from several sites pivotal to our national heritage.”