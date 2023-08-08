Philly groups offer $9 million in funding for nonprofits celebrating the 250th birthday of the United States

The United States’ 250th birthday is just around the corner, and four Philadelphia groups are offering area nonprofits a total of $9 million in funding to help celebrate.

That funding comes in the form of the Philadelphia Funder Collaborative for the Semiquincentennial, a joint effort by the Connelly Foundation, the William Penn Foundation, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and the Neubauer Family Foundation. The fund, being announced Tuesday, is designed to give financial support to regional nonprofits’ programs that will commemorate the country’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026.

“The Funder Collaborative aims to support non-profit programs that honor Philadelphia’s historical importance, encourage widespread community participation, celebrate the diversity of the region, and inspire greater civic engagement,” William Penn Foundation executive director Shawn McCaney said in a statement. “We hope this initiative ignites a sense of civic pride that inspires Philadelphians to imagine their contributions to the next 250 years of American democracy.”

Funding is open to 501(c)3 public charities in Philadelphia, as well as Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. Groups can submit applications to the Funder Collaborative online at www.phila2026fund.org, and they will be reviewed by the contributing philanthropic organizations.

The focus for the group is “reflective patriotism,” Connelly Foundation chairman and president Tom Riley said. As a result, he added, its approach will center on “celebrating the nation’s Founding ideals, acknowledging its failures to live up to those ideals, and recognizing the many individuals who have helped move the country towards the realization of its Founding ideals.”

Additionally, the Funder Collaborative is seeking additional contributors. The minimum commitment to join the group is $500,000, according to the fund’s website.

Often referred to as the birthplace of the United States, Philadelphia played a significant role in the creation of the country as host of the Continental Congress and the place where the Declaration of Independence was signed. In 1976, the city hosted a massive Bicentennial celebration that reportedly drew 2 million revelers to celebrate the country’s 200th birthday.

The funding initiative, organizers said, looks to inspire local nonprofits to “bring residents and communities together from across Philadelphia” to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday. Two types of grants, one for planning and one for implementation, will be made available. This year, the fund plans to award up to $1 million in planning grants, capped at $75,000 each. Implementation grants, which help nonprofits host programs, are not capped, but are “constrained by the resources available” to the fund, according to its website.

“We want everyone in our region to feel welcome to participate and for groups to use this opportunity to think about events, activities, and exhibitions that are meaningful to them,” said Pew Charitable Trusts senior vice president Donna Frisby-Greenwood.