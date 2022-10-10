The sixth annual Indigenous Peoples Day celebration was held Monday at Penn Treaty Park, also known historically as Shackamaxon, which was an important meeting place used by the Lenni-Lenape peoples.

The event was hosted by Indigenous Peoples Day Philly, Inc., an indigenous-led nonprofit based in Philadelphia. It is the second year since Mayor Jim Kenney declared Indigenous Peoples’ Day an official holiday in the city, in place of Christopher Columbus Day.

The Lenni-Lenape peoples were the original inhabitants of Delaware, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.

Penn Treaty Park, located in the city’s Fishtown section, was the site in 1682 of the signing of a treaty between William Penn and the leader of the Lenni-Lenape nation.

The event featured presenters, dancers, vendors, and artists showcasing and selling their work.

Performers at the event included Talon Bazille, rap artist and poet from the Crow Creek Dakota and Cheyenne River Lakota tribes; Andean folk music group Inkarayu; and storytelling with Tchin.