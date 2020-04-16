The tragedy unfolded on the evening of April 21 — Easter Monday — two months after Larry arrived at the overcrowded, 19th century prison, on a strangely elastic, one-to-20-year term. The fire started in the attic, in an area where construction was taking place. Flames fed on the wooden rafters. Within minutes, great balloons of smoke were rolling through the halls, seeping into the cells where the prisoners were bedding down for the night. The inmates screamed for help, but the guards, fearful of a prison break, initially refused to unlock the cell doors, according to Mitchel P. Roth’s Fire in the Big House. Even when the guards finally began to act, they had no firefighting equipment to battle the flames. Rather than be burned alive, some inmates slit their throats, using shivs. When the fire was extinguished two hours later, 320 prisoners were dead, including my grandfather. The prison yard could barely contain the bodies. Ninety years on, it remains the worst prison fire, and the third-deadliest building fire, in American history.