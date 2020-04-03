Ira Einhorn, the notorious convicted murderer known as the “Unicorn Killer,” died of natural causes early Friday while in state prison, authorities said.
His death was not related to the coronavirus, Susan McNaughton, a state Department of Corrections spokesperson, wrote in an email.
Einhorn, 79, was being housed at the State Correctional Institution-Laurel Highlands in Somerset County. He died at 4:23 a.m., McNaughton said.
Einhorn was found guilty of killing his girlfriend, Holly Maddux, in 1977 and stuffing her body into a trunk that he kept in his Powelton apartment for 18 months. In 1981, just before his trial, he fled to Europe, and he remained on the lam for two decades. He was extradited from France in 2001, and convicted of Maddux’s murder in 2002.
This is a developing story and will be updated.