The Internal Revenue Service further extended the deadline for filing tax returns to Feb. 15, from Jan. 3, for certain residents and businesses of six states — including Pennsylvania and New Jersey — disrupted by Hurricane Ida.

In addition, individual estimated taxes for the final three months of 2021, which had an original due date of Jan. 15, can be made by April 15, 2022, with a tax return or extension.

The areas granted the extra time include the entire states of Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Eligible filers include individuals, businesses and tax-exempt organizations based in the affected zones.

The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an address of record located in the disaster area. Taxpayers don’t need to contact the agency to get the relief.

The list of all eligible localities and more information concerning the extension is available on the “Around the Nation” section of the disaster relief page on IRS.gov.

The Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses page has details on other payments and tax-related actions qualifying for the additional time.

If you’re an affected taxpayer and receive a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date, call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.

Taxpayers qualifying for relief who live outside the disaster area should contact the IRS.