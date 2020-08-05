As Wednesday dawned with clear skies, officials throughout the Philadelphia suburbs breathed a collective sigh of relief. But the brunt of their work was just beginning.
Isaias tore through the northern and western suburbs Tuesday, bringing powerful winds that caused widespread damage to homes and businesses, and torrential rain that swelled creeks and streams to record-setting levels.
The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the region during the storm, one in Doylestown that sheared the roof off a building at a hospital in the borough, and another in Worcester Township, a rural Montgomery County municipality.
No fatalities were reported during the storm, but hundreds of people had to be rescued from homes rapidly filling with water, officials said.
In Delaware County, the rescues were happening so quickly that some departments didn’t have time to enter them in the system, according to Timothy Boyce, the director of the county’s emergency services department. Instead, they just pulled people to safety on their way to or from other calls for help.
About 150 people had to be evacuated from their homes in Bucks County. Emergency Services Director Scott Forster, said that the brunt of those re-locations took place in the northern part of the county, in areas near Quakertown and Sellersville.
“It was almost in Bucks County like we had two different storms,” Forster said. “We had a significant wind event in the southern half of the county and a flash flood in upper half.”
At least one rescue operation was still active Wednesday morning. Montgomery County officials were scrambling to find Eliza Talil, a 5-year-old girl reported missing from her home in Towamencin Township during the height of the storm.
Elsewhere, residents in low-lying townships and borough spent the morning bailing out their homes, drenched by the floodwaters.
In Montgomery County, the Perkiomen Creek crested at 19.14 feet, a foot higher than the last record set in 1935. Delaware County’s Chester and Ridley Creeks also surged during the storm, clogged by debris swept up from nearby homes, businesses and construction sites. Maintenance crews were stunned to see a full-sized shipping container lodged underneath a bridge in Lansdowne.
Entire neighborhoods in Darby and Colwyn were devastated, Boyce, the county emergency services director, said. The areas were already struggling, hit hard by unemployment amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the storm damage made for a dire situation.
“Just seeing people who have very few things, throwing them on the sidewalk, in the trash, was terrible,” Boyce said. “That’s our focus today, to work with local municipalities, and whatever level of service we can provide, we’ll get it to them.”