Some residents in hard-hit Chester and Bucks counties may have to wait “several days” before their power is restored, while certain New Jersey neighborhoods may be out for an “extended period,” energy company spokespeople said Wednesday.
Tropical storm Isaias knocked out power to 307,000 customers in Philadelphia and its collar counties on Tuesday, a PECO spokesperson said. By Wednesday morning, that number was down to about 131,000.
For some customers, PECO could not yet provide specific estimates for when power will be back, she said, but it could take days in the hardest-hit areas, particularly those where downed trees and flooding prevent workers from safely and easily repairing power lines.
PSE&G, which covers parts of south, central, and northern New Jersey, said that as of 10 a.m. Wednesday it had fewer than 300,000 customers without power, a number that was down from 575,000 Tuesday.
Isaias is “among the strongest storms to hit our service territory in recent years,” the company said in a statement, “and some outages could last for an extended period.” The vast majority of PSE&G’s outages are in central and northern New Jersey, according its outage map, and the suburbs of New York were particularly hard-hit.
Through mutual-aid, PSE&G said it had requested the help of 1,700 additional workers from 15 other states and Canada.
PECO had 525 additional crews assisting them on Wednesday, the spokesperson said, and is requesting more. However, about three million households are without power from the Carolinas to New England, she said, so crews all along the East Coast are busy. PECO also doesn’t want to overwhelm any areas with too many out-of-town workers in the middle of a pandemic.
“We’re very careful about who we bring into these communities,” she said.
When deciding which outages to respond to first, PECO said it prioritizes hospitals, nursing homes, municipal buildings, and fire, police, and EMS stations. It then turns its attention to high-density housing complexes and large neighborhoods, followed by smaller neighborhoods, and then more isolated homes and businesses.
Crews are unable to work during the storm for their safety, the company spokesperson said. Once the storm ends, she added, areas that are flooded or have extensive tree damage usually will experience longer delays in power restoration.