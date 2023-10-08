How Philly-area residents and organizations are reacting to the Israeli-Gaza conflict

Surprise attacks by Hamas in Israel on Saturday prompted strong reactions in the Philadelphia region by supporters on both sides of the long-simmering conflict.

By Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war against Hamas, retaliating against attackers along the Gaza Strip, according to the Associated Press. With thousands wounded on both sides of the conflict, “at least 700 people have reportedly been killed in Israel,” plus another 400 in Gaza, AP reported. Further, Hamas claims “to have taken captive more than 130 people... saying they would be traded for the release of thousands of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.”

Locally, advocates for both Israel and Palestinian people, as well as elected officials, made their voices heard.

Michael Balaban, president and chief executive officers of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, said in a statement on Sunday: “We will act immediately and comprehensively to support our brothers and sisters as they defend Israel.”

Officials at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on North Broad Street released a statement that said in part: “We stand with Israel and with the statement of the Reform Movement, and we add our voices in prayer.”

The statement to which they referred Saturday, by the New York-based Union for Reform Judaism, said in part: “We stand in complete solidarity with the people of Israel, so many of whom are directly in harm’s way.” The Philadelphia-based Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History declared, “An attack on Jews for being Jews is an attack on us all.”

On Sunday, around 220 people participated in what organizers from the Philly Palestine Coalition called an “emergency solidarity rally” in Center City. Nour Qutyan, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the event was “not just about Palestine. It was about all oppressed people.”

“There were people there of all ages and all races, and they came together to protest the oppression they have seen,” Qutyan said. “We need to connect the dots to all of these people who are oppressed around the world.”

Meanwhile, the New York-based Anti-Defamation League said in a statement: “We call on responsible members of the international community to take concrete actions both in support of Israel and against those who support the Palestinian terrorists.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro and other elected officials took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their views. “I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers,” Shapiro said.

Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) said the “United States must stand with Israel and its right to self-defense.” Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) said: “This violence against civilians is reprehensible, and I will work with the administration to ensure the people of Israel have what they need to defend themselves against these atrocities.”

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew said: “The U.S. must stand with Israel against such barbarism and pledge unwavering support in their fight for peace and security.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) was in Jerusalem on Saturday for an economic summit, and the New York Times reported that he and others sheltered in place during the attacks and left Israel on Sunday. On Saturday, New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin said precautions were being taken throughout the state to protect congregations as people celebrated Jewish holidays over the weekend.

“This is completely unprecedented,” said Jason Holtzman, director of the local Jewish Federation’s Community Relations Council. “People here have friends and family in Israel who have been murdered or kidnapped. They are so scared now they are afraid to take their kids to preschool on Monday.”

Sunday’s pro-Palestinian rally in Rittenhouse Square; a Jewish Federation rally on Monday

Sunday’s rally was organized by the Philly Palestine Coalition mostly through its Instagram page and other social media, and protesters decried what they called Israeli aggression. The demonstration began at Rittenhouse Square, where speakers called on the crowd to support Palestinian people and to cheer for Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, which launched rocket strikes and sent fighters into southern Israel on Saturday.

As people spoke, some people on the edge of the crowd interrupted, shouting, “Boo!” and “Murderers!”

The demonstrators in the park chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” and raised signs and banners, including one that urged an end to U.S. support for Israel.

From Rittenhouse Square, the crowd marched north, west, north and east, eventually circling City Hall and pausing at 15th and Market Streets. There, speakers mounted the bed of a pick-up truck, surrounded by Palestinian flags, to condemn Israel and to support the Palestinian cause.

The marchers were occasionally confronted by pedestrians who accused them of supporting terrorism. Philadelphia police officers who moved with the demonstrators on bike and foot sometimes stepped up to make their presence plain to activists and bystanders who became angry with one another.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia scheduled a rally for 6 p.m. Monday at the Kaiserman Jewish Community Center in Wynnewood. Holtzman said Monday’s rally is designed to “mourn the victims and show solidarity with Israel.”

“Palestinians in this situation will suffer, too, because they have invited a drastic response from Israel,” he said. “You can argue Israeli policy, but to celebrate murder, there is nothing good about that.”