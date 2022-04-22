President Joe Biden has selected a career government lawyer to become the next U.S. Attorney for the Philadelphia region, the White House is expected to announce Friday.

Jacqueline C. Romero, who has worked as a civil litigator in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania since 2006, would be the first woman ever nominated by the White House to lead it.

If confirmed by the Senate, she also would be the first woman of color to hold the position and would replace Jennifer Arbittier Williams, who took over the post on an acting basis after the departure of former President Donald Trump’s pick, Bill McSwain.

As U.S. attorney for Pennsylvania’s Eastern District, Romero would oversee a 140-lawyer office that handles federal prosecutions and civil matters in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Berks, Bucks, Lancaster, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties.

Her nomination is unusual in another respect. Since 2006, she has worked as a civil attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Historically, presidents have more often turned to outsiders — often with some past experience as federal prosecutors — when choosing their nominees.

Several of the office’s line prosecutors — who asked not to be identified to speak candidly about personnel matters — said they hoped the selection of a career government lawyer would help to restore morale after the tenure of McSwain, whom many of them described as using the office to advance his own political ambitions. He left the office in 2021 and is now running for the Republican nomination to become governor of Pennsylvania in a campaign based largely on his record in the office.

Romero, 51, of Philadelphia, could not be immediately reached for comment on her nomination Friday.

But in a 2017 interview with Al DIA, she described the importance of mentors in her legal career and the challenges she faced starting out as a young lawyer as the first in her family to graduate from a four-year college.

The granddaughter of a Spanish immigrant, she grew up helping in her parents’ diner in New Jersey. But, she told the newspaper, her legal ambitions emerged at an early age.

Her father jokes, she said, that she was reading The New York Times by the time she was four. At 5, she announced to her family over Thanksgiving dinner that one day she would become a judge, she told The College of New Jersey’s alumni magazine in 2011.

After law school at Rutgers and a stint working for the law firm Lowenstein Sandler, she joined government service in 1998 as a trial attorney for the Justice Department’s commercial litigation section, safeguarding government interests in contract disputes and defending the nation’s international trade policies and decisions.

She also worked as senior counsel to the U.S. Mint before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2006, and she has served as president of the Hispanic Bar Association of Pennsylvania.

“There’s something to be said for being in service to one’s nation,” she told The College of New Jersey Magazine in 2011. “I can’t say we always get it right, but … we’re sworn to do fairness and justice and that means something.”

The White House is also expected to announce Friday the nomination of Gerard M. Karam — a partner in a Scranton law firm and the former Chief Public Defender for Lackawanna County — as U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania’s Middle District, based in Harrisburg.

If he and Romero are confirmed, they would join Cindy K. Chung, who was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh in November.

This is a developing story and will be updated.