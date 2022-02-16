The era of James Harden drip in Philadelphia has officially begun. And he hasn’t even played a game yet.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the newly anointed Sixer rang the ceremonial bell, clad in a robe/duster/trench coat of some kind? The flowing garment was light fuchsia with mustard yellow sleeves and even seemed to have shoulder pads.

Harden complemented his coat with a pair of colorful patchwork jeans and matching Chuck Taylors.

While many were quick to deem his fit drip, others began to clown him as soon as he took four swings at the bell.

But drip or no drip, Harden is well-known for his style as he arrives at games and in press conferences. In 2020, Harden and former teammate Russell Westbrook were on the cover of GQ, deemed “The Most Stylish Duo in Sports.”

Here are a few of Harden’s fits that you can rate as drip or a swing and a miss as we prepare to see more from the Sixers’ newest sartorial innovator.

Drip for a drip

First things first: Harden seems to love coats.

A quick perusal of his Instagram and you’ll see Harden is a big fan of statement outerwear. The longer and flowier, the better.

Before last year’s all-star match, Harden came dressed in a coat that was seemingly function over fashion, rocking a transparent raincoat over a short sleeve shirt.

The clowning came pretty swiftly. But kudos to Harden for preparing for inclement weather.

Big red

A furry bright red zip-up jacket. Matching tinted glasses. And pants with “Sex” emblazoned all over.

The fit screams cutting edge, bad boy, and maybe just a bit of Elmo.

This fit went for simple elegance, with a jet black hoodie, jet black jeans and black combat boots, all underneath a royal blue puffer jacket.

Can’t go wrong with a two-tone fit. This is certified drip.