It’s official. James Harden is here. And so is his beard.

After a blockbuster trade that sent disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Harden coming to the Sixers, billboards and marketing for the incoming star have popped up throughout the city.

“The Beard is here” can be seen on much of the signage, identifying Harden by the glorious, bushy beard that’s become his trademark.

It’s fitting then that Harden is coming to a city where beards are so ubiquitous that it’s won national recognition for its beard-friendliness and has a signature facial hair style: the Philly beard.

But is Harden’s facial mane really a true up-and-down Philly beard? We asked a few Philly barbers for their thoughts.

What is a Philly beard?

A triumphant-looking full beard is as Philly as cheesesteaks and pretzels, said Mitch Chellis, owner and head barber at Hair Situations, in West Philadelphia.

The Philly beard is so synonymous with city culture that people can be picked out by their facial hair alone.

“Most Philly guys do a certain length, they assume he’s from Philly. He’s gotta be from Philly,” said Chellis, 54.

The Philly beard, sometimes referred to as the “Sunni,” is a beard grown out thick, with trimming for maintenance. The style was borne of Muslim tradition, with Muslim immigrants in the city growing out their beards and only trimming their mustaches. Muslims often wear the beard as a way to pay respect to Muhammad.

But the style became so popular that non-Muslim residents began to grow out their beards, too, picking up in the 1990s. Famous Philadelphians like rapper Freeway rocked the style and cemented its place as a distinctly Philly look.

“It started its existence due to religious belief,” said Leroy Robinson Jr., owner and master barber of Leroy’s Barber Shop in West Philadelphia. “Then it took off. People like beards.”

Is James Harden rocking a Philly beard?

The short answer for whether Harden’s chin mane is a Philly beard is a resounding yes, according to Philly barbers.

While Harden has styled the hair on his head differently over the years, he’s usually had his beard fully grown out, trimmed occasionally to keep it shaped up. His grooming routine lines up with Philly and he looks ready to join the city of Brotherly Love, said Chellis.

“When we found out the trade was being made, the first thing we said is ‘He’s going to fit into Philly real good with the beard!’” he said.

For Robinson, Harden’s beard is “perfect” and exemplifies the Philly style.

“His beard is a perfect beard. Very well connected. And the lines that he has from the cheeks to his mustache are perfect. That’s a barber’s dream beard. You look like a pure genius on his beard,” he said.

On Monday, Harden was seen at Sixers practice, suited up in the team’s training gear and taking shots while wearing his trademark beard. As Philly waits for his debut, Harden’s hair bona fides has the stamp of approval from city barbers.

“Not only do we have another player now who’s going to play, but one that’s going to represent us, as Philly,” said Chellis. “Watch. I guarantee you he’ll be the face of Philly because of his beard.”