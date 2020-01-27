The former chair of the Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment, a longtime ally of labor leader John J. Dougherty, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Monday, for embezzling more than $50,000 from charity.
James E. Moylan, 57, is the latest person in the embattled union chief’s orbit to be incarcerated as part of an investigation that threatens to send Dougherty himself and City Councilman Bobby Henon to prison.
In court, Moylan apologized before a standing-room-only crowd of family and friends and handed over a $50,000 check as restitution to the charitable arm of Dougherty’s union, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, one of the nonprofits from which he stole.
“I have and will continue to offer my heartfelt sorrow to those who trusted me,” Moylan told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl. “My acts of contrition have been and will be ongoing for the rest of my life.”
Moylan’s sentencing comes three months after he pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax evasion charges, admitting that between 2013 and 2016 he stole from Local 98′s nonprofit and another civic advocacy group he controlled.
Prosecutors said he used the money to pay his mortgage, expenses from his business and personal bills for dinners, travel and rounds of golf.
Moylan’s case sprang from the same years-long investigation of Local 98’s leadership that led to indictments last year against Dougherty, Henon and seven other union members and allies.
And although the chiropractor was charged separately, his case also involved allegations of misspent Local 98 money.
Moylan was serving as treasurer of 298 Inc., a union-backed charity, when he lobbied Dougherty in February 2013 to donate $25,000 to an independent nonprofit he founded to advocate for fairer tax policy in the city.
But instead of injecting the money as promised into the debate surrounding the city’s efforts to fix its broken property-tax system, Moylan withdrew it and spent it on himself. Most of a subsequent $25,000 check from 298 Inc. in April and $7,000 in 2016 also went toward paying Moylan’s bills.
Prosecutors — who have not accused Dougherty of involvement in Moylan’s theft — said the chiropractor also hid nearly $300,000 in income from the IRS between 2012 and 2016 by claiming bills from his daughter’s wedding, her college, and his gym memberships as business expenses.
Although Moylan is not a member of Dougherty’s union, the two men have shared close ties for more than two decades. In fact, it was Dougherty who encouraged Moylan to move to Pennsport and set up his practice there in the early 2000s and both have remained active in the neighborhood ever since.
Both men have served as chairmen of the Pennsport Civic Association as well as the Interstate Land Management Corp., a taxpayer-funded nonprofit formed to maintain parcels of state-owned land near I-95 along the Delaware River.
Moylan has worked as a paid political consultant for Local 98. And when a fight broke out between nonunion bricklayers and Dougherty and members of his union in 2014 — just blocks from Moylan’s South Third Street office — it was the chiropractor who spoke in the union leader’s defense.
Mayor Jim Kenney appointed Moylan in February 2016 to lead the zoning board, a five-member panel that plays a vital role in shaping city development and grants exceptions to building restrictions. But he resigned the post nine months later, after his connection to the FBI’s probe of Dougherty became known with a series of coordinated raids on the offices and homes of union allies later that year.
Dougherty is charged with bribing Henon and embezzling money from Local 98’s coffers along with his codefendants. He has denied the allegations and vowed to fight the case at a trial, scheduled for September.
