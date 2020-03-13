A Philadelphia police officer was shot early Friday in the city’s Frankford section.
There is no word yet on the officer’s condition. Initial reports indicated the shooting occurred about 5:45 a.m. on the the 1600 block of Bridge Street when police were attempting to serve a warrant.
The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital after the shooting. Mayor Jim Kenney, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw both went the facility on North Broad Street where a large contingent of officers converged immediately after the shooting.
A large police presence also was seen on Bridge Street, including helmeted SWAT officers.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.