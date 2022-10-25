A New York City man was convicted Tuesday of aiding members of a notorious Vietnamese gang in a kidnapping plot that ended with two Philadelphia brothers stabbed, weighted down with cement and thrown into the Schuylkill to die.

It took a federal jury less than seven hours to convict Jason Rivera, 36, of Queens, on allegations that he and five others carried out the August 2014 abduction and slaying of Viet and Vu “Kevin” Huynh in one of the most vicious incidents of gang violence Philadelphia had seen in years.

The Huynhs were kidnapped and tortured for hours over a $300,000 drug debt before their abductors drove them to the river, stabbed them dozens of times, blindfolded them with duct tape and tossed them in.

A third victim — Tan Voong — who was taken and attacked along with them, managed to escape, climbed out of the inky depths, flagged down police and survived long enough to provide information that led to the arrests of his captors.

Rivera shook his head as the jury foreperson announced the guilty verdicts on counts including conspiracy, kidnapping, and extortion — charges that carry a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison.

“This is crazy,” he muttered as his attorney motioned to him to stay silent as the judge dismissed the court.

In the years since the slayings, four others have also been convicted in connection with the crime. And prosecutors painted Rivera throughout the seven-day trial as hired muscle sent with two other men to Philadelphia by a former ranking member of a gang of Vietnamese immigrants called Born to Kill, named after a slogan painted on the helmets of some U.S. soldiers during the Vietnam War.

Based on Canal Street in Manhattan’s Chinatown in the ‘80s and ‘80s the gang was made up of mostly migrants who fled the political strife the war created in their native country as children, only to turn their aggression against Chinese and other Asian business owners after arriving in New York.

They robbed rival gangs, ran protection rackets and left a string of bodies across New York and New Jersey before a 1993 federal prosecution sent much of its leadership, including Trieu, to prison.

And while Born to Kill was believed to have died out after that case, Trieu’s old gang ties led to both his and Rivera’s involvement in the Huynh brothers’ deaths.

Testifying at the trial, Trieu — who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, drug and conspiracy charges last year — admitted he’d reached out to another BTK associate in Philadelphia, Tam Minh Le, 51, to collect the debt the Huynhs owed to their marijuana supplier in California.

Le had fronted the drugs to the brothers, known among police as South Philadelphia drug dealers. And Trieu sent Rivera along with two other men — John Dao, 44, and Trung Lu, 41 — to get the brothers to pay what they owed.

Trieu told jurors he had instructed Le to abduct the brothers and, if necessary, bring them back to New York as hostages. But after Trieu returned to New York, his men, Le, and fifth man — Minh Nguyen — -- bundled the Huynhs into a van and drove them back to Le’s house in Eastwick, where they tortured them and drove them down to the grandstands along Boathouse Row to die.

Le was sentenced to death in state court shortly after the slayings. Dao and Nguyen have also pleaded guilty to charges in federal court and are facing sentencing in the coming months.

Lu remains a fugitive and is believed to have fled back to Vietnam.

This is a developing story and will be updated.