Her mother, VIBE tells us, sang backup vocals for Philadelphia International Records. In 2008, Pam Sullivan told The Inquirer’s Dan Deluca: “I had a few members of the choir over at my house, and I was going over this note that they were having trouble with.Jazmine must have been about 2; she could barely talk. And from her crib, she just blurted out the exact note, with the exact pitch. And everybody just burst out laughing. It was over for choir practice that day. She made everybody look bad.”