The JBS Souderton meatpacking plant in Montgomery County, one of the corporate giant’s largest U.S. operations, was among those shut down by the massive international cyberattack and won’t return to full operation until Thursday, a union official said Wednesday.

“Obviously, it caught us by surprise,” said Wendell Young IV, head of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union’s Pennsylvania affiliate, which represents the plant’s employees.

But Young said the timing could have been far worse.

Officials of JBS, a mega-company based in Brazil with 250,000 employees worldwide and annual revenues estimated at more than $50 billion, disclosed the attack on Sunday.

» READ MORE: JBS, the world’s biggest meat supplier, says its systems are coming back online after a cyberattack shut down U.S. plants

Fortunately, Young said, the Souderton facility, where about 1,500 work, was closed on Sunday and on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday. Had the attack occurred during a workday, he said, the effects might have been far more consequential.

“These are dangerous places to work,” he said.

Some employees, including maintenance workers, returned to the plant on Wednesday, he said. “We have limited operations,” he added. “It’s not like it’s shuttered. They’re processing some ground meat.” When the plant is in full operation, he said, “Everything comes in on hooks and goes out in boxes.

» READ MORE: SEPTA was attacked by ransomware, sources say. It’s still restoring operations stifled since August.

“The goal is to have everything back to normal tomorrow or soon after.”

In a statement, the international union, which represents employees at all JBS employees across the country, called on the company and public official “help get JBS meatpacking workers back on the job as soon as possible.”

Company officials said the breach was an extortion attempt by a criminal group likely based in Russia.